Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 318,200 Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 26.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,534,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 318,200 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Tencent Music Entertainment Group worth $22,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the third quarter worth $67,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 506.2% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 4,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 31.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. 23.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TME opened at $18.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.21, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.09. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $9.22 and a 52 week high of $19.63.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on TME. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.03.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

