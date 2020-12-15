ValuEngine Lowers SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of SLS stock opened at $6.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.71. SELLAS Life Sciences Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $19.38.
SELLAS Life Sciences Group Company Profile
