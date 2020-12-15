ValuEngine Lowers SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of SLS stock opened at $6.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.71. SELLAS Life Sciences Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $19.38.

Get SELLAS Life Sciences Group alerts:

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Company Profile

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S (GPS), a wilms tumor 1 targeting peptide-based cancer immunotherapeutic agent, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and is in various development phases as a potential treatment for ovarian cancer.

Featured Story: What is a put option?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for SELLAS Life Sciences Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SELLAS Life Sciences Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.