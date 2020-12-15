ValuEngine Lowers Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AGYS. National Securities lowered Agilysys from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Northland Securities upped their target price on Agilysys from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Agilysys from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Agilysys from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Agilysys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.80.

Shares of AGYS opened at $38.22 on Friday. Agilysys has a 52-week low of $12.61 and a 52-week high of $42.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.43. The firm has a market cap of $901.65 million, a PE ratio of -34.12 and a beta of 1.44.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. Agilysys had a negative return on equity of 28.60% and a negative net margin of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $34.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Agilysys will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert L. Jr. Jacks sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $44,254.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,204.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Agilysys by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 405,405 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,795,000 after purchasing an additional 16,235 shares during the period. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Agilysys by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 1,348,312 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,575,000 after purchasing an additional 528,006 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Agilysys in the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Agilysys by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 230,004 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after purchasing an additional 16,941 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Agilysys by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,731 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 7,249 shares during the period. 94.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations, table management, activity scheduling, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

