ValuEngine Downgrades Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

PEI opened at $1.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.99. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $5.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.14.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.59). Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 8.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.48%. As a group, analysts expect that Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEI. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 109.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 65,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 34,165 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 419.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 74,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 59,986 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 17.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 76,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 11,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 133.3% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 229,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 131,341 shares in the last quarter. 46.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

