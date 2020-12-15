ValuEngine Downgrades Lianluo Smart (NASDAQ:LLIT) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Lianluo Smart (NASDAQ:LLIT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of Lianluo Smart stock opened at $5.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.16 and its 200-day moving average is $4.05. Lianluo Smart has a one year low of $2.56 and a one year high of $27.04.
Lianluo Smart Company Profile
