ValuEngine Downgrades Lianluo Smart (NASDAQ:LLIT) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Lianluo Smart (NASDAQ:LLIT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Lianluo Smart stock opened at $5.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.16 and its 200-day moving average is $4.05. Lianluo Smart has a one year low of $2.56 and a one year high of $27.04.

Lianluo Smart Company Profile

Lianluo Smart Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes medical products and medical components primarily in China and internationally. The company offers medical devices, including wearable sleep respiratory solutions, general hospital products, medical compressors, and related supporting products.

