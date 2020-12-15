Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $74.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $50.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. CSFB restated a buy rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.07.

VLO opened at $56.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.32 and its 200-day moving average is $52.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Valero Energy has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $98.03. The company has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 1.89.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.19. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy will post -3.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.95%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.77%.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 3,200 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $180,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 24,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $1,335,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 921,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,185,000 after acquiring an additional 30,168 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $9,856,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

