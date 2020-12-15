Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Raised to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on VLO. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Valero Energy from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Valero Energy from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the company from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. CSFB reissued a buy rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.07.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

VLO stock opened at $56.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Valero Energy has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $98.03.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.79 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Valero Energy will post -3.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.95%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.77%.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $180,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 13.7% in the second quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 24,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,335,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Valero Energy by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 921,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,185,000 after buying an additional 30,168 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,856,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in Valero Energy by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. 73.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.