Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Usio Inc. provides integrated payment solutions to merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus and card issuers. The Company operates credit, debit/prepaid, and ACH payment processing platforms. Usio Inc., formerly known as Payment Data Systems Inc., is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Usio in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Usio in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.00.

USIO opened at $1.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.99. The firm has a market cap of $47.59 million, a PE ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.52. Usio has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 million. Usio had a negative return on equity of 66.62% and a negative net margin of 16.75%. Equities analysts forecast that Usio will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Usio news, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll purchased 96,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.79 per share, with a total value of $173,076.89. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,104,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,557,253.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Usio stock. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its position in shares of Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV owned 0.10% of Usio worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Usio Company Profile

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is represented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment that is converted into an e-check.

