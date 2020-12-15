USDx stablecoin (USDX) Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges

USDx stablecoin (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 15th. USDx stablecoin has a market capitalization of $7.07 million and $5,513.00 worth of USDx stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDx stablecoin token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, USDx stablecoin has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get USDx stablecoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,302.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $290.21 or 0.01503449 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00100927 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000900 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000640 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00004061 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00013053 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.

USDx stablecoin Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. USDx stablecoin’s total supply is 7,079,559 tokens. The official message board for USDx stablecoin is medium.com/dforcenet . USDx stablecoin’s official website is dforce.network . USDx stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling USDx stablecoin

USDx stablecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDx stablecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDx stablecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDx stablecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDx stablecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDx stablecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.