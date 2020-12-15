Uquid Coin (UQC) Trading 1.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 15th. One Uquid Coin token can now be purchased for about $3.99 or 0.00020655 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, IDAX, Exrates and TOPBTC. During the last seven days, Uquid Coin has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. Uquid Coin has a total market cap of $39.87 million and $8.12 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00065740 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005191 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.01 or 0.00455973 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00020215 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00003924 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005182 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00028382 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Uquid Coin Token Profile

UQC is a token. It was first traded on September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Uquid Coin’s official website is uquidcoin.com . Uquid Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@uquidcoin

Buying and Selling Uquid Coin

Uquid Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, TOPBTC, IDAX, Livecoin, OOOBTC, Exrates and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uquid Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uquid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

