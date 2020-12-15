Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on UEIC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Electronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised Universal Electronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Universal Electronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.00.
UEIC stock opened at $51.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $710.33 million, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04. Universal Electronics has a 52-week low of $29.50 and a 52-week high of $56.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.36.
In related news, Director Edward K. Zinser sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total transaction of $260,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,172,475. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Universal Electronics by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 318,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,005,000 after buying an additional 58,189 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Universal Electronics by 1,453.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 210,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,274,000 after buying an additional 197,244 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Universal Electronics by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 188,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,111,000 after buying an additional 59,805 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 178,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,339,000 after purchasing an additional 10,349 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 146,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,877,000 after purchasing an additional 17,318 shares during the period.
Universal Electronics Company Profile
Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for consumer electronics, subscription broadcasting, home entertainment, automation, security, and hospitality and climate control markets.
