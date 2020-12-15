Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on UEIC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Electronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised Universal Electronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Universal Electronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.00.

Get Universal Electronics alerts:

UEIC stock opened at $51.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $710.33 million, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04. Universal Electronics has a 52-week low of $29.50 and a 52-week high of $56.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.36.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.17). Universal Electronics had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $153.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.66 million. Equities research analysts expect that Universal Electronics will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Edward K. Zinser sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total transaction of $260,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,172,475. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Universal Electronics by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 318,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,005,000 after buying an additional 58,189 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Universal Electronics by 1,453.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 210,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,274,000 after buying an additional 197,244 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Universal Electronics by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 188,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,111,000 after buying an additional 59,805 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 178,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,339,000 after purchasing an additional 10,349 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 146,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,877,000 after purchasing an additional 17,318 shares during the period.

Universal Electronics Company Profile

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for consumer electronics, subscription broadcasting, home entertainment, automation, security, and hospitality and climate control markets.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.