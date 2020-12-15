Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Lifted to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shares of UEIC opened at $51.66 on Friday. Universal Electronics has a twelve month low of $29.50 and a twelve month high of $56.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $710.33 million, a PE ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.17). Universal Electronics had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $153.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.66 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Universal Electronics will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Universal Electronics news, Director Edward K. Zinser sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total value of $260,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,172,475. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics during the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 152.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 29,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 17,721 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 30,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 6,718 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 40,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 145,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,502,000 after buying an additional 22,003 shares during the period.

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for consumer electronics, subscription broadcasting, home entertainment, automation, security, and hospitality and climate control markets.

