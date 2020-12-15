Universal Currency (UNIT) Price Up 43.3% Over Last 7 Days

Universal Currency (CURRENCY:UNIT) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 15th. One Universal Currency coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Universal Currency has traded 43.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Universal Currency has a market capitalization of $1,896.12 and $480.00 worth of Universal Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000358 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001240 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Universal Currency Coin Profile

Universal Currency (UNIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2015. Universal Currency’s total supply is 20,049,110 coins and its circulating supply is 15,949,110 coins. The official website for Universal Currency is www.u-currency.com . Universal Currency’s official Twitter account is @UnitCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PoS mining starts at block 10001 “

Universal Currency Coin Trading

Universal Currency can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universal Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Universal Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Universal Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

