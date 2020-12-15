UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Price Target Increased to $390.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its price objective raised by SVB Leerink from $378.00 to $390.00 in a research report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $351.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $322.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $430.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an average rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $378.78.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $336.13 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $338.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $315.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group has a 52 week low of $187.72 and a 52 week high of $367.95.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.09%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total value of $2,448,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,785,362.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.00, for a total transaction of $855,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 159,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,544,554. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,079 shares of company stock valued at $35,782,283. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNH. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 981 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 8,568 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Towerpoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth about $338,000. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

