UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Given New $390.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its price objective upped by SVB Leerink from $378.00 to $390.00 in a report published on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Truist lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $351.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $378.78.

NYSE:UNH opened at $336.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. UnitedHealth Group has a 12-month low of $187.72 and a 12-month high of $367.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $338.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $315.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.09%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.00, for a total transaction of $855,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 159,487 shares in the company, valued at $54,544,554. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total value of $2,448,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,785,362.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,079 shares of company stock valued at $35,782,283. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,727,140 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $23,810,470,000 after buying an additional 5,654,194 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,294,171 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,151,416,000 after purchasing an additional 305,797 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,003,292 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,183,416,000 after purchasing an additional 325,936 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,600,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,927,739,000 after purchasing an additional 178,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,893,662 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,525,698,000 after purchasing an additional 99,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

