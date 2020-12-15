United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,917 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,197,960 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $732,544,000 after buying an additional 11,908 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 113.8% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,859,222 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $272,376,000 after purchasing an additional 989,470 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 14.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,565 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $209,323,000 after buying an additional 151,125 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the second quarter worth $91,355,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 20.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,103,670 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $164,491,000 after buying an additional 190,007 shares in the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of URI stock opened at $238.89 on Tuesday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $249.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.95. The company has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.32.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.33 by $1.07. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 37.16%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 15.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

URI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on United Rentals from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp began coverage on United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on United Rentals from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.94.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

