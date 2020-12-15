Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC reduced its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,731 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the third quarter worth $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 70.0% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 86.3% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 83.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ULTA opened at $265.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $255.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.50. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.05 and a 12-month high of $304.65.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.15, for a total transaction of $13,257,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,773,945.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.45, for a total value of $1,195,249.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,879,421.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,371 shares of company stock valued at $15,811,100. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ULTA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $286.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $284.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.19.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

