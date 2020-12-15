Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its target price lifted by KeyCorp from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Uber Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.82.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $51.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.76 billion, a PE ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 1.04. Uber Technologies has a twelve month low of $13.71 and a twelve month high of $56.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.87.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.02). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.83% and a negative net margin of 50.99%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $100,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 263,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,229,755.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $240,440. 8.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,273,681 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,185,401,000 after purchasing an additional 24,836,270 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 102,886 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,360,000 after purchasing an additional 21,946 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,535 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares during the period. 67.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

