U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine cut U.S. Physical Therapy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $93.33.

Shares of NYSE USPH opened at $112.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.51. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 46.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. U.S. Physical Therapy has a twelve month low of $45.13 and a twelve month high of $134.11.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $108.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.43 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 2,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.37, for a total value of $266,534.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.23, for a total value of $104,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,659 shares of company stock valued at $2,320,188. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 7.5% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,600,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,670,000 after buying an additional 111,987 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 91.3% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 556,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,080,000 after buying an additional 265,500 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 4.6% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 337,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,302,000 after buying an additional 14,759 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 4.6% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 321,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,933,000 after purchasing an additional 14,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 125.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 193,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,663,000 after purchasing an additional 107,646 shares in the last quarter.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

