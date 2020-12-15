Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Position Increased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $3,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Avion Wealth grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Balentine LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods by 281.3% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods by 120.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 63.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TSN stock opened at $69.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.65. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.57 and a 12-month high of $94.24.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $11.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.11 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 12.63%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.60%.

TSN has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub raised Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.73.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

