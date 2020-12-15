TUI’s (TUIFY) Underweight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of TUI in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup reissued a sell rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TUI from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. TUI presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.25.

Shares of TUIFY opened at $2.69 on Friday. TUI has a one year low of $1.48 and a one year high of $6.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners; and provides incoming agency services.

