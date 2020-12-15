Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

TRTN has been the subject of several other research reports. CJS Securities upgraded Triton International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. B. Riley started coverage on Triton International in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Triton International from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triton International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Triton International has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE TRTN opened at $47.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Triton International has a one year low of $19.80 and a one year high of $49.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.90.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. Triton International had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 24.21%. The firm had revenue of $327.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Triton International will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. This is a boost from Triton International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Triton International’s payout ratio is currently 49.89%.

In other Triton International news, Director Claude Germain sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total value of $120,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,103,965.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin Valentine sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,494,387.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,786,939 shares of company stock valued at $406,138,488 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Triton International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $298,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Triton International by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 11,820 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Triton International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,155,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Triton International by 1,970.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new position in Triton International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $339,000. 65.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Triton International

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

