Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Releases Q4 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) updated its fourth quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.69-1.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.79. Trinseo also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.88-2.14 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Trinseo from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine lowered Trinseo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Trinseo from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Trinseo from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trinseo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.13.

Shares of NYSE:TSE opened at $42.01 on Tuesday. Trinseo has a 1 year low of $14.16 and a 1 year high of $45.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.41.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $752.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.63 million. Trinseo had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a negative return on equity of 10.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trinseo will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trinseo news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total value of $80,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock worth $982,180 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Trinseo

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

