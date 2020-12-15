Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.88-2.14 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.64. Trinseo also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.69-1.95 EPS.

TSE opened at $42.01 on Tuesday. Trinseo has a 1-year low of $14.16 and a 1-year high of $45.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.41.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.02). Trinseo had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a negative return on equity of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $752.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Trinseo will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Trinseo from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Trinseo from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Trinseo from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Trinseo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Trinseo from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Trinseo currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.13.

In related news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total transaction of $134,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $982,180. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

