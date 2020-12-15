Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Translate Bio in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Translate Bio from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Translate Bio from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Translate Bio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.00.

NASDAQ TBIO opened at $26.92 on Friday. Translate Bio has a one year low of $6.80 and a one year high of $28.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.76 and a 200 day moving average of $16.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.74 and a beta of 0.32.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $66.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.97 million. Translate Bio had a negative return on equity of 54.90% and a negative net margin of 393.56%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Translate Bio will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of Translate Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Translate Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Translate Bio during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Translate Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Translate Bio by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Translate Bio Company Profile

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

