Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) Rating Increased to C at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Translate Bio from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Translate Bio in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Translate Bio from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Translate Bio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Translate Bio currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of TBIO stock opened at $26.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.74 and a beta of 0.32. Translate Bio has a 12 month low of $6.80 and a 12 month high of $28.09.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $66.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.97 million. Translate Bio had a negative return on equity of 54.90% and a negative net margin of 393.56%. On average, analysts expect that Translate Bio will post -1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Translate Bio by 13.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,292,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,036,000 after acquiring an additional 614,248 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 164.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,056,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,821,000 after buying an additional 3,143,336 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 0.7% in the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,716,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,609,000 after buying an additional 24,570 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 53.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,675,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,940,000 after buying an additional 930,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 16.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,658,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,633,000 after buying an additional 368,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

