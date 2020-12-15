TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Upgraded to “B-” at TheStreet

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

TDG has been the topic of several other reports. Truist increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $375.00 to $465.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $772.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $560.00 to $710.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $484.00 to $668.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of TransDigm Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $668.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $563.63.

TransDigm Group stock opened at $595.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.00, a P/E/G ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.50. TransDigm Group has a twelve month low of $200.06 and a twelve month high of $673.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $560.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $491.90.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 25.74%. The business’s revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TransDigm Group will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

In other TransDigm Group news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.93, for a total value of $10,498,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 21,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.60, for a total transaction of $10,205,132.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,248 shares of company stock worth $56,010,563 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDG. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 50.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth $47,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth $62,000. Pinnacle Bank raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 20.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 32.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

