TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Upgraded to “B-” at TheStreet

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
TDG has been the topic of several other reports. Truist increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $375.00 to $465.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $772.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $560.00 to $710.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $484.00 to $668.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of TransDigm Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $668.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $563.63.
TransDigm Group stock opened at $595.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.00, a P/E/G ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.50. TransDigm Group has a twelve month low of $200.06 and a twelve month high of $673.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $560.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $491.90.
In other TransDigm Group news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.93, for a total value of $10,498,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 21,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.60, for a total transaction of $10,205,132.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,248 shares of company stock worth $56,010,563 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDG. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 50.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth $47,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth $62,000. Pinnacle Bank raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 20.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 32.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.
TransDigm Group Company Profile
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
