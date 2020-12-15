Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Price Target Raised to C$26.00

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) had its price objective raised by National Bank Financial from C$20.00 to C$26.00 in a research report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TCL.A. Scotiabank upped their target price on Transcontinental from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Transcontinental from C$19.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. CIBC upped their target price on Transcontinental from C$19.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Transcontinental from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th.

Shares of TCL.A opened at C$22.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$17.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.51. Transcontinental has a 52-week low of C$9.50 and a 52-week high of C$22.93.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

