Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) Price Target Raised to $24.00

Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Transcontinental from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Transcontinental from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Transcontinental from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.17.

Shares of Transcontinental stock opened at $17.37 on Friday. Transcontinental has a 1 year low of $6.93 and a 1 year high of $17.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.80.

Transcontinental Inc engages in the flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Other. The Packaging segment engages in the extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting packaging solutions; and manufacturing flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

