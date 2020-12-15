Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) Given New $21.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from $17.50 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Transcontinental from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Transcontinental from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC lifted their price objective on Transcontinental from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Transcontinental from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.17.

Shares of OTCMKTS TCLAF opened at $17.37 on Friday. Transcontinental has a twelve month low of $6.93 and a twelve month high of $17.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.80.

Transcontinental Inc engages in the flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Other. The Packaging segment engages in the extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting packaging solutions; and manufacturing flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

