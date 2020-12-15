TransAtlantic Petroleum (NYSE:TAT) and Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Critical Analysis

Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) and TransAtlantic Petroleum (NYSE:TAT) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Inpex has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TransAtlantic Petroleum has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

8.5% of TransAtlantic Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. 57.0% of TransAtlantic Petroleum shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Inpex and TransAtlantic Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inpex N/A N/A N/A TransAtlantic Petroleum -72.10% -479.20% -16.59%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Inpex and TransAtlantic Petroleum, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inpex 0 1 0 0 2.00 TransAtlantic Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Inpex and TransAtlantic Petroleum’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inpex $2.30 billion 3.52 $308.85 million N/A N/A TransAtlantic Petroleum $67.38 million 0.28 -$5.37 million N/A N/A

Inpex has higher revenue and earnings than TransAtlantic Petroleum.

Summary

Inpex beats TransAtlantic Petroleum on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inpex

Inpex Corporation engages in the research, exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and other mineral resources in Japan, Asia, Oceania, Europe, NIS countries, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It is also involved in the investment and lending to the companies engaged in mineral resources business, etc. The company develops approximately 70 oil and natural gas projects in approximately 20 countries; and operates a natural gas pipeline network of 1,500 kilometres. As of March 31, 2019, its proved reserves were 2,864 million barrels for crude oil, condensate, and LPG; and 6,179 billion cubic feet for natural gas. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About TransAtlantic Petroleum

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Turkey and Bulgaria. As of December 31, 2019, it had interests in 4 onshore exploration licenses and 20 onshore production leases covering an area of 436,388 net acres with a total net proved reserves of 10,259 thousand barrels of oil and 2,466 million cubic feet of natural gas located in Turkey, as well as a production concession covering an area of approximately 162,800 net undeveloped acres located in Bulgaria. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is based in Addison, Texas.

