Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Toyota Motor from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toyota Motor from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Toyota Motor presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $160.00.

Shares of NYSE:TM opened at $153.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.02 and a 200 day moving average of $132.12. The company has a market cap of $216.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Toyota Motor has a 12-month low of $108.01 and a 12-month high of $154.90.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $1.61. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $63.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.21 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Toyota Motor will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at $775,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Toyota Motor by 107.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

