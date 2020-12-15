Townsquare Capital LLC Sells 4,944 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Townsquare Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,944 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 480.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,582,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,231 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 496.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,347,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,734 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 147.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,749,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,134 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 833.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 683,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,842,000 after purchasing an additional 610,352 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 223.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 857,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,360,000 after purchasing an additional 592,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

CHD opened at $86.06 on Tuesday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.98 and a 1-year high of $98.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.37.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.87%.

In related news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total value of $2,153,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,768,803.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. 140166 cut Church & Dwight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.06.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

See Also: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.