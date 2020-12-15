Townsquare Capital LLC Sells 326 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Townsquare Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,335,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,694,000 after buying an additional 522,569 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2,483.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 291,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,171,000 after purchasing an additional 279,854 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 9,586.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 252,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,112,000 after acquiring an additional 249,534 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 586.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 270,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,295,000 after acquiring an additional 230,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 843,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,910,000 after acquiring an additional 197,819 shares during the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total value of $1,163,597.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,042,358.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $207.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.28 and a 1-year high of $214.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $196.24 and a 200 day moving average of $184.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 7th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 12.35%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.91 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.20%.

STZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Sunday, October 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $203.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.15.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

