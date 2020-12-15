Townsquare Capital LLC Sells 22,540 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Townsquare Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,508 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 22,540 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corning by 17.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,624,176 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,958,666,000 after purchasing an additional 11,133,114 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,081,390 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $261,110,000 after acquiring an additional 211,078 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 47.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,872,584 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $152,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,074 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 11.6% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,444,149 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $115,103,000 after acquiring an additional 461,721 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 6.9% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,764,640 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $89,581,000 after acquiring an additional 178,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Corning news, insider Li Fang sold 3,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total transaction of $123,883.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at $45,606.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Eric S. Musser sold 33,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total value of $1,256,471.53. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 105,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,977,727.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,467 shares of company stock worth $4,235,580 over the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE GLW opened at $36.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.63. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $17.44 and a twelve month high of $38.44.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Corning from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Cross Research raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Corning from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

