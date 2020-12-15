Townsquare Capital LLC Raises Stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 74.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,338 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,556 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ResMed by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,281,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,276,843,000 after acquiring an additional 77,643 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ResMed by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,690,493 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,489,811,000 after purchasing an additional 221,840 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of ResMed by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,630,909 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $281,593,000 after purchasing an additional 223,033 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of ResMed by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,296,077 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $248,847,000 after purchasing an additional 54,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ResMed by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 718,741 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,214,000 after purchasing an additional 49,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMD stock opened at $206.38 on Tuesday. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.85 and a 1-year high of $224.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $206.38 and a 200 day moving average of $186.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.91 billion, a PE ratio of 48.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.38.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.29. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $751.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.77%.

In related news, insider Justin Leong sold 7,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.36, for a total value of $1,635,926.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,001,511.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.72, for a total value of $441,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,275 shares in the company, valued at $14,893,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,626 shares of company stock valued at $6,435,495. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

RMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ResMed from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ResMed currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.50.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

