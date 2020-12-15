Townsquare Capital LLC Purchases 1,632 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 24.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,636,293 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,129,580,000 after buying an additional 653,069 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,224,838 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $469,214,000 after acquiring an additional 564,004 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,358,120 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $301,509,000 after acquiring an additional 19,605 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,008,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $256,814,000 after acquiring an additional 185,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,376,151 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $200,230,000 after acquiring an additional 670,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $139.26 on Tuesday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.90 and a twelve month high of $158.61. The stock has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $142.71 and its 200 day moving average is $139.23.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $956.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.61 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.03%.

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.71, for a total transaction of $156,286.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,926 shares in the company, valued at $2,701,627.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total transaction of $752,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,856,330.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,419 shares of company stock worth $9,440,881 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

SWKS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up from $190.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.62.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators, as well as wireless radio integrated circuits.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.