Townsquare Capital LLC Has $4.75 Million Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 2.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 17.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 121,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $9,077,356.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $50,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,408,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 342,496 shares of company stock worth $27,785,137 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $73.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.70 and a fifty-two week high of $83.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.09 billion, a PE ratio of 37.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.06.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.61%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 66.99%.

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $83.75 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $66.50 to $76.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $72.25 to $74.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.50 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.03.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

