Townsquare Capital LLC Has $1.49 Million Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 33.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,311 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVS. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novartis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in Novartis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Novartis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Novartis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $90.55 on Tuesday. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $69.18 and a 1 year high of $99.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.70 and its 200 day moving average is $86.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.49.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.07. Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The company had revenue of $12.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Novartis from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.00.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

