Townsquare Capital LLC Has $1.47 Million Stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 39.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,889 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Etsy by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Etsy by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Etsy by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,594 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Etsy by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

In related news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.88, for a total transaction of $139,569.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,270 shares in the company, valued at $195,427.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 10,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.52, for a total value of $1,320,844.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,296,307.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 349,796 shares of company stock worth $46,472,864. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $169.97 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.80 and a 200-day moving average of $121.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $176.48. The company has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.61.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $451.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.72 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Etsy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.23.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

Featured Article: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.