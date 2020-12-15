Townsquare Capital LLC Has $1.28 Million Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Townsquare Capital LLC lessened its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,661 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 25,461 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 137.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,538 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FCX opened at $23.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $34.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -264.42 and a beta of 2.23. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $25.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $475,790.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,099.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 485,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total value of $12,255,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,890,655 shares in the company, valued at $47,776,851.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 977,387 shares of company stock valued at $24,508,456. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FCX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.13.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

