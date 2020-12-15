Townsquare Capital LLC Has $1.12 Million Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Townsquare Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 2.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 894 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 418.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 55.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DAL opened at $40.69 on Tuesday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $62.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.08 and a 200-day moving average of $31.41. The stock has a market cap of $25.95 billion, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.43.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($3.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($0.20). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 75.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

In other Delta Air Lines news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 51,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $1,917,139.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 264,393 shares in the company, valued at $9,756,101.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total transaction of $4,480,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 303,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,876,651.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 255,487 shares of company stock valued at $9,077,952 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

