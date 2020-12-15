Townsquare Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,181,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,910,972,000 after acquiring an additional 361,553 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,957,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,899,206,000 after acquiring an additional 541,269 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,783,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,539,817,000 after acquiring an additional 57,367 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,657,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $665,093,000 after acquiring an additional 175,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 112.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,610,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $458,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. 140166 raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.93.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $160.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $93.09 and a 52-week high of $167.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $156.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.53. The firm has a market cap of $146.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $610,960.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,288,328.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $4,033,476.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,626,050.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,462 shares of company stock worth $12,281,336 in the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

