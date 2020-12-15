Townsquare Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 77.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,157 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,579 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,662,043,000 after acquiring an additional 551,799 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 21.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,049,567 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,792,598,000 after buying an additional 876,624 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,391,071 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,203,830,000 after buying an additional 108,176 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,349,244 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $833,982,000 after buying an additional 133,145 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,092,367 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $742,790,000 after buying an additional 6,087 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $374.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $165.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $377.00 and its 200 day moving average is $344.48. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $271.28 and a twelve month high of $393.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 23.70%. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $10.00 per share. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $7.00. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.52.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.24, for a total transaction of $1,886,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.90, for a total transaction of $869,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,565,781.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,300 shares of company stock valued at $5,887,282. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

