Townsquare Capital LLC Acquires 40 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,589,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,356,863,000 after purchasing an additional 31,381 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,806,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,725,673,000 after purchasing an additional 20,450 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,151,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $485,367,000 after purchasing an additional 61,766 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 793,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $334,798,000 after acquiring an additional 124,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $273,651,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $447.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $448.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $448.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $251.51 and a twelve month high of $487.95.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.73. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 490.94% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 21.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ORLY. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $541.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. BNP Paribas started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $573.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $481.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.14.

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 20,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.56, for a total transaction of $9,011,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 107,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,391,946.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 200 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.34, for a total value of $90,468.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,300 shares of company stock worth $10,099,210 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

