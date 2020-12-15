TORC Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:VREYF) Rating Lowered to Buy at TD Securities

TD Securities cut shares of TORC Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:VREYF) to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

VREYF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC boosted their price target on TORC Oil & Gas from $2.25 to $3.42 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded TORC Oil & Gas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on TORC Oil & Gas from $2.50 to $3.15 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $2.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS VREYF opened at $2.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.32. TORC Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $3.67.

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company's principal properties are located in the southeast Saskatchewan area. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

