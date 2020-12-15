TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO)’s (TOG) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at CIBC

CIBC reissued their outperform rating on shares of TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) (TSE:TOG) in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) from C$2.50 to C$3.15 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating and set a C$2.75 price objective on shares of TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. ATB Capital downgraded shares of TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) from an outperform rating to a tender rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$3.00 to C$3.28 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James set a C$2.00 price objective on shares of TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy downgraded shares of TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$3.09.

TOG stock opened at C$2.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$621.09 million and a PE ratio of -0.63. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$0.41 and a 12 month high of C$4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.55, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) (TSE:TOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$90.82 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) Company Profile

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company's principal properties are located in the southeast Saskatchewan area. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

