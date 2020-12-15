TheStreet Upgrades Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) to B

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on UEIC. BidaskClub cut shares of Universal Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Universal Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Universal Electronics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

NASDAQ:UEIC opened at $51.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.36. The stock has a market cap of $710.33 million, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04. Universal Electronics has a 1-year low of $29.50 and a 1-year high of $56.99.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.17). Universal Electronics had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 4.40%. The company had revenue of $153.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.66 million. On average, analysts predict that Universal Electronics will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Edward K. Zinser sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total transaction of $260,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,172,475. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UEIC. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 1,453.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 210,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,274,000 after acquiring an additional 197,244 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Universal Electronics in the 2nd quarter worth $5,089,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Universal Electronics by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 188,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,111,000 after acquiring an additional 59,805 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Universal Electronics by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 318,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,005,000 after acquiring an additional 58,189 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Universal Electronics in the 2nd quarter worth $1,121,000.

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for consumer electronics, subscription broadcasting, home entertainment, automation, security, and hospitality and climate control markets.

