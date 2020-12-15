TheStreet Upgrades Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) to “B-“

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BBSI. BidaskClub raised Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on Barrett Business Services from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBSI opened at $70.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $539.20 million, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.48. Barrett Business Services has a 1 year low of $27.25 and a 1 year high of $93.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.57.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 4.29%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Barrett Business Services will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 1,000 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $70,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,522.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 3,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total value of $275,796.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,180.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Barrett Business Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

