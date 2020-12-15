TheStreet Upgrades ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) to C

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on MT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. ArcelorMittal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

MT opened at $21.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.31. ArcelorMittal has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $21.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). ArcelorMittal had a negative net margin of 7.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. As a group, analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,778,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,810,000 after buying an additional 370,150 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 563.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,498,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,809,000 after buying an additional 2,121,991 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 440.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,680,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,035,000 after buying an additional 1,369,602 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,837,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,177,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,631,000 after purchasing an additional 501,698 shares in the last quarter. 4.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Featured Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.